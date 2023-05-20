Black Stars will soon bring home big trophies, says Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku remains optimistic about the prospects of the Black Stars, winning "big trophies" in the near future.

Despite recent disappointments in tournaments, Okraku believes that the team are on the right path to success. The Black Stars experienced a group stage exit in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and were unable to advance beyond the group stage in the World Cup held in Qatar.

Reflecting on the team's past performances, Okraku acknowledged the shortcomings and emphasised the ongoing process of rebuilding and strengthening the squad.

"I think we are on track. Obviously, the AFCON in Cameroon was a big disaster. We didn’t have the kind of players, organization, and mindset one would need to become conquerors of Africa. But that was the beginning of the process of building a good team for Ghana," he said to SuperSport.

"We started the process of rebuilding the team, bringing on new personnel on all fronts. You can see clearly that the team that represented Ghana at the AFCON and the team of today look quite different."

"The team didn’t go past the group stage, Ghanaians were unhappy and I appreciate that because we believe that we have to be at the apex at all times, but that served as motivation to continue with the rebuilding strategy."

"We have an amazing group of players who are ready to die and work their socks off for Mother Ghana. The technical team currently led by Chris Hughton is a very competent one, and given the support the Football Association are offering, the support the government and the enthusiasm Ghanaians have offered this, I think the team is in the right way."

"I believe that the big trophies that sitting presidents have always clamoured for, the big trophies that Ghanaians have always clamoured for will soon be on our shelves," Okraku confidently stated.

When asked about the team's deficiencies, Okraku responded, "The team is lacking time and patience."