Black Stars willing and committed to play Asante Kotoko- Normalisation Committee spokesperson claims

Spokesperson of the Normalisation Committee Dan Kwaku Yeboah has dispelled reports that the Black Stars players are reluctant to play Friday's friendly against Asante Kotoko.

The Ghana Football Association decided to pit the Black Stars against the Porcupine Warriors after CAF cancelled their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

There have concerns about the test match and some think it is inappropriate to risk the players in a non-competitive fixture.

''The players agreed unanimously to play against Asante Kotoko. Therefore news circulating that some players have refused to play is fake news. No player is reluctant ahead of the friendly against Kotoko,'' he told Accra-based Asempa FM

''The fact that they have decided to stay and play is enough commitment and a sign of patriotism.''