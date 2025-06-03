Black Stars’ win against Trinidad & Tobago will improve their confidence – Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has praised the senior national team for their win against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2025 Unity Cup game.

Having lost 2-1 in their semifinal game against Nigeria, the four-time African champions recorded an emphatic 4-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place game on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium to finish in third place.

Goals from Jordan Ayew, Razak Simpson, Mohammed Fuseini, and Lawrence Agyekum sealed the win for Otto Addo’s side.

With Black Stars set to resume their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September, Akonnor believes the win in improve the confidence level ahead of the back-to-back games.

“The victory against Trinidad and Tobago was good enough to lift their confidence ahead of any competitive match,” the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach told Graphic Sports.

Ghana, who sit at the top of Group I with 15 points after six games, will travel to play Chad before hosting Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the qualifiers.