Black Stars winger Christopher Bonsu Baah credits ‘grace of God’ for move from Shooting Stars to Europe

Black Stars winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has described his unexpected move from lower-tier side Shooting Stars to Norwegian top-flight club Sarpsborg as a moment that can only be explained by divine grace.

In March 2023, the then 18-year-old made the leap from the Accra-based third-tier team to Sarpsborg in Norway’s Eliteserien â€” a switch that surprised many, including the player himself.

“I already had the confidence that I was going to get the contract, but how it came about, I can’t explain. It was just the grace of God,” Baah told Joy Sports. “I think that moment was mine. It wasn’t because of my confidence. All I can say is that it was God.”

Baah’s time in Norway was brief but significant. After only 12 matches with Sarpsborg, Belgian side Genk acted quickly to sign him, edging out interest from several top European clubs.

“It was not only Genk [that wanted me],” he revealed. “Brighton, Leipzig, and many others were interested, but I chose Genk to begin a new chapter.”

The 20-year-old recently made his debut for the Black Stars in international friendlies against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago, capping off a season of rapid progress.