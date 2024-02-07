Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil drops Valentine's Day Song, "Without You"

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil known for his skills on the pitch with Genk, has added a musical note to Valentine's Day celebrations by releasing a special song titled "Without You."

The talented forward, who has been a standout performer with nine goals and five assists this season, is set to premiere the music video for the track on February 13.

Joseph Paintsil has been actively balancing his football career with a passion for music. This release comes after his song "Unbreakable" released in 2023, showcasing his versatile talents beyond the football field.

The 26-year-old has expressed aspirations to pursue a full-time career in music once he concludes his professional football journey.

Despite the disappointment of Ghana's early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, where Paintsil played in two group-stage matches, he remains focused on bringing joy through his musical endeavors.

Following Ghana's elimination, Paintsil took to social media to apologise for not meeting expectations, acknowledging the lessons learned from the unforgettable experience.

Currently back with Genk, who holds the seventh position in the Belgian Pro League, Joseph Paintsil continues to make an impact both on and off the pitch.