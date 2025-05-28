Black Stars wrap up final training ahead of Nigeria showdown

Black Stars held their final training session on Tuesday at the Hanwell Town Football Club grounds ahead of their much-anticipated Unity Cup semi-final clash with Nigeria.

Coach Otto Addo and his technical team oversaw the session, putting the players through their paces one last time before they headed to the GTech Community Stadium, where they will face the Super Eagles on Wednesday night.

The mood in camp was upbeat, with the players showing focus and determination as they aim to build on March’s impressive wins over Chad and Madagascar in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite the absence of key figures like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Inaki Williams, the squad looked sharp, with Jordan Ayew and a crop of young talent leading the charge.

Our team photographer, Emmanuel Osei, captured the best moments from the session, offering a glimpse into the camp’s atmosphere.

The images reflect a united team, eager to take on one of their oldest football rivals on the continental stage.

Kick-off is set for 19:45 GMT at Brentford’s GTech Community Stadium, with a place in the Unity Cup final against Jamaica on the line.