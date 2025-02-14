GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

ECG disconnects power supply to Baba Yara Stadium over unpaid GHghs130,000 debt

Published on: 14 February 2025
ECG disconnects power supply to Baba Yara Stadium over unpaid GHghs130,000 debt

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected power to the Baba Yara Stadium due to outstanding debt.

According to a report by Joy Sports, the stadium owes GH¢130,000, a payment that remains unsettled despite multiple reminders.

As a result, ECG has taken action by cutting off the power supply, which will only be restored once the full amount is paid.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) have yet to comment on the issue.

In November 2024, the NSA announced the completion of renovation and rehabilitation works at the stadium.

However, the previous government faced criticism when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) banned the venue from hosting the Black Stars' African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Currently, the Baba Yara Stadium remains ineligible to host CAF and FIFA-sanctioned matches.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more