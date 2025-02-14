ECG disconnects power supply to Baba Yara Stadium over unpaid GHghs130,000 debt

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected power to the Baba Yara Stadium due to outstanding debt.

According to a report by Joy Sports, the stadium owes GH¢130,000, a payment that remains unsettled despite multiple reminders.

As a result, ECG has taken action by cutting off the power supply, which will only be restored once the full amount is paid.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) have yet to comment on the issue.

In November 2024, the NSA announced the completion of renovation and rehabilitation works at the stadium.

However, the previous government faced criticism when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) banned the venue from hosting the Black Stars' African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Currently, the Baba Yara Stadium remains ineligible to host CAF and FIFA-sanctioned matches.