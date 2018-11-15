Blackpool FC manager Terry McPhillips salutes 'excellent' Joe Dodoo

Blackpool FC manager Terry McPhillips has commended Joe Dodoo for his exploits in their 3-2 win over Accrington Stanley in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian forward has found a new lease of form for the Tangerines after scoring three goals in three days.

The 23-year-old netted once in the 3-2 win over Exeter City in the English One League on Saturday before hitting a brace in their Checkatrade Trophy victory against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

“Fair play to him, I thought he was excellent on Saturday and he’s backed it up with his goals. His goals were really good and although he didn’t do as well as he did on Saturday, he’s staking a claim with three goals in one game and 60 minutes,” the manager said.

The former Leicester City striker's brace tonight takes his tally to four goals in 11 appearances this season for the Lancashire-based side.

Dodoo was sent out on-loan by previous Gers boss Pedro Caixinha, and he sent last season with Charlton in League One, where he failed to impress after scoring just one goal in an injury-ravaged spell.

Steven Gerrard farmed Dodoo out once again after arriving at Ibrox in the summer.