Blame management of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak for their poor showing in Africa- Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana FA Vice President Fred Pappoe says both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are the cause of their own woes in Africa.

Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League by Burkinabe champions RC Kadiogo and Hearts of Oak are on the brink of elimination against AS Bamako of Mali in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Fred Pappoe states that the two Ghanaian giants as a result of poor management decisions set themselves up for failure even before they participate in the competition.

“The most prominent reasons why our clubs especially Kotoko and Hearts fail in the Africa club competitions is that the team that qualifies them for Africa mostly dismantled by the clubs themselves before the start of the competition”, he said in an interview on Akoma FM.

“Typical example is what Hearts did, you can't sack Samuel Boadu with a week to Africa without appointing a new head coach, who does that.

Kotoko also sold most of their players and when you do that, definitely you will be kicked out”

“We (Ghanaians) end up by destroying and killing ourselves before the competition. This has got nothing to do with the FA or the ministry, it's the club themselves as entities, they have decided not to listen to good counsel and rather they harm to themselves

“The problems are internal factors and the football association cannot be blamed for it”, he added.