Blessing Asumang has unique qualities; we need to take care of him, says Orebro SK director Enes Ahmetovic

OÌˆrebro SK sports director, Enes Ahmetovic has noted that the club is delighted with the signing of Ghanaian attacker Blessing Asumang Dankwah.

The club announced the loan acquisition of the talented winger in an official statement on Monday, February 17.

Speaking on the new signing, Enes Ahmetovic indicated that it is important for the club to understand that he is coming from a different continent.

Describing Blessing Asumang as a player with unique qualities, Enes Ahmetovic added that Orebro SK must take care of the forward to help him adapt, stressing that this will help get the best out of him.

“We have waited a while but now that everything is ready it is very nice to bring a very good football player and likeable person to the club. Blessing is a guy with unique qualities in his depth ability and speed. He is also a guy that we need to understand comes from another continent, another country and a different climate.

“Where we need to take care of him and give him the best conditions. If we can do that, this could be really good for both the club and Blessing as well as our joint development and journey forward,” Ã–SK's sports director Enes Ahmetovic said.

Blessing Asumang has joined the Swedish club from Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions FC.