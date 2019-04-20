Blistering Emmanuel FC pip Danbort Youth FC to win Betway Easter Gala

Emmanuel FC have emerged winners of the Betway Easter Gala following a 1-0 win over Danbort Youth FC in the final match.

The Teshie-based side commenced the tournament brightly as they breezed past Osu Wembley FC 3-0 to the delight of their fans at the Nungua Town Park.

Richard Kingson's charges marched on to the final after seeing off Alphonso FC in the quarterfinals stage of the competition.

The Blues resolve were tested when they encountered Danbort Youth FC in the final but they triumphed courtesy a first half goal by midfielder Christian Bortier Borlabi.

Emmanuel FC swept every available individual award in the competition after deadly striker Ernest Adiwoh clinched the goal-king accolade with three goals in three games while Benjamin Malik Shaibu was adjudged the best defender and player of the tournament.

The club meanwhile are flying high in the Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup, having won two matches and drawn one to occupy Group 7A with seven points.