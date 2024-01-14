Blow for Ghana as in-form attacker Mohammed Kudus misses Cape Verde clash

Ghana will face Cape Verde in their first match of the 2023 Africa Cup without their star player, Mohammed Kudus, who has scored 10 goals across all competitions this season.

Kudus is dealing with a hamstring issue and coach Chris Hughton has opted not to risk him in the match.

Arriving late in camp raised concerns about his fitness for the first game, and unfortunately, those fears have now been confirmed. The former Ajax player won't even be on the bench and will have to watch his teammates from the stands.

In addition to Kudus, Inaki Williams is also absent from the starting lineup. The reason for his exclusion is unknown, but it may be due to tactical reasons or his lack of form, having scored only once in over 10 appearances for the Black Stars since joining the team in July 2022.

Captain Andre Ayew will also start the game on the bench while goalkeeper Richard Ofori will be between the posts, with Moahmmed Salisu and Alexander Djiku playing as centre-backs.

The fullback positions will be filled by Gideon Mensah and Denis Odoi. Majeed Ashimeru will be responsible for controlling the midfield.

Up front, Ransford-Yeboah KÃ¶nigsdÃ¶rffer will get a rare start, supporting lead striker Antoine Semenyo. Jordan Ayew, Baba Iddrisu, and Joseph Paintsil round out the starting lineup for Ghana's must-win game.

Black Stars have failed to win their opening game in the last two AFCON tournaments and will hope to change that with a victory against Cape Verde.