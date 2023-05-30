Blow for King Faisal as protest against Tamale City dismissed by Ghana FA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has made a decision regarding the protest lodged by King Faisal FC against Tamale City FC.

The protest was in relation to their Ghana Premier League matchday 30 clash, which took place at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on May 6.

King Faisal FC had alleged that Tamale City FC fielded an unqualified player, namely Isaac Mensah/Jireh Kojo Nissi, during the match.

Hoping for a favourable outcome, King Faisal FC sought a victory by default, which would have awarded them three crucial points to boost their chances of avoiding relegation. Unfortunately for them, the Disciplinary Committee ruled otherwise.

After careful consideration and investigation, the Disciplinary Committee concluded that the player in question was indeed qualified to participate in the match. As a result, the protest lodged by King Faisal FC has been dismissed.

However, this ruling does not mark the end of the matter. The GFA Prosecutor has been assigned the task of investigating the registration process of Jireh Kojo Nissi. Their objective is to locate any irregularities and charge all those found guilty of wrongdoing in his registration. This decision has been duly communicated to all relevant parties involved.

With the ruling, both teams will remain unchanged in the league standings. King Faisal FC, currently sitting in the 17th position, will have to win their remaining matches and hope for favourable results elsewhere to secure their escape from relegation. On the other hand, Tamale City FC now holds their destiny in their own hands as they strive to achieve their goals in the Ghana Premier League.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee's decision brings clarity to the situation, setting the stage for the final matches of the season as teams battle for their respective positions.