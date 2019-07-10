Boakye-Yiadom cameos as Red Star Belgrade draw against Suduva in Champions League play- offs

Richmond Boakye Yiadom featured for Red Star Belgrade in the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League first leg match against Lithuanian side Suduva on Tuesday night.

The first leg ended 0-0.

The 26-year old was named in the starting line- up and played 71 minutes of action after having a decent game.

Milan Pavkov came in for Boakye-Yiadom as a substitute in the 71st minute.

It was a goalless game as both team failed to score.

Red Star Belgrade will be heading into the second leg with the advantage of not conceding in the first leg as they seek to progress to the group stages of the competition.

Red Star Belgrade featured in the 2018-19 Champions League season and were paired alongside PSG, Napoli and Liverpool.