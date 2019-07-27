Boakye-Yiadom enters Red Star Belgrade all-time Goal king race in Europe after scoring 10th goal

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom’s goal against Helsinki on Wednesday night in the Champions League play-offs has seen him enter the race for the club’s all-time goal scorers in Europe.

Red Star Belgrade defeated Helsinki by 2-0 in the first leg with Boakye-Yiadom scoring the first goal in that game.

The 26-year old has scored 10 goals in Europe for Red Star Belgrade and has been named on the list of club legends to have scored more goals for the club in both the Champions League and Europa League.

The in-form striker has scored two goals in two games for Red Star Belgrade in the ongoing Champions League play-offs.

First against Lithuanian side Suduva and then Helsinki on Wednesday night.

Boakye-Yiadom has set his eyes on breaking the record as he eyes more goals in the competition.

He is currently placed ninth on the list leveled with two other players who have also scored 10 goals each.

The Black Stars striker is looking to qualify his team to the Champions League group stage and is keen on carrying his team to that level by scoring more goals.

Should his team go further in the play-offs, Boakye-Yiadom is likely to increase his tally on the all-time scorers chat in Europe.

Boakye Magic has he is popularly called scored 13 goals in 15 matches for Red Star Belgrade in the 2018/2019 season.