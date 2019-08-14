Boakye-Yiadom hails Red Star Belgrade team spirit after UCL progression

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has expressed his delight after playing a massive role in Red Star Belgrade’s progression to the final qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Boakye scored first in the 17th to give the Serbia champions a 2-1 aggregate lead after the reverse fixture ended 1-1.

But the Danish champions leveled the scoring on the 45th minute mark to leave both tied on 2-2 overall.

Boakye was substituted in the 81st minute.

The two teams failed to find the back of the net in extra time and that pushed the match into penalties.

Red Star Belgrade prevailed 6-5 after the spot kicks.

He could not hide his excitement and attributed the feat to team unity.

