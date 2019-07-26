Boakye-Yiadom replicates impressive goal scoring form in Champions League play-offs

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has begun the new season on a good note as he continues with his impeccable goal scoring record for the Serbian giants. Boakye-Yiadom scored 13 goals in 15 matches for Red Star Belgrade in the 2018-19 season.

In the current season, the 26-year old has scored two goals in two games for Red Star Belgrade in the ongoing Champions League play-offs.

He scored his first goal against Suduva in the preliminaries and then against HJK on Wednesday night.

Richmond scored in the 27th minute of the first half through a header in the game against HJK Helsinki on Wednesday in the first leg. Red Star Belgrade won the game by 2-0 ahead of the return fixture to be played in a weeks’ time.

Speaking to GHANAsoccernet.com after the game on his good start to the season he said, “I am not capable of all this without Elohim. I have come to the understanding that the race is not for the swift or a battle for the strong but it’s the Lords favor that can allow me to do what I do as well as the help of loved ones.

Regarding how he is preparing for the season ahead he indicated, “I am always ready because the gift of scoring is upon my life so to maintain this level needs discipline, dedication and intensive training to continue.

“I am looking forward to a good game in the next match”, he added.

The striker hopes his team will make the group stages of the 2019/20 Champions League.

Boakye-Yiadom missed Ghana’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury but has returned to full fitness and hopes to continue with his impressive goal scoring form in the 2019/2020 season.