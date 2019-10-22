Boakye-Yiadom sidelined for a week due to injury

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will miss today’s Champions League game against Tottenham to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Sports Stadium.

Boakye-Yiadom picked up an injury in training on Thursday and has been sidelined for a week.

He missed the team’s league game over the weekend against Rad which they won 3-1.

The 26-year old has been a key player for Red Star Belgrade in Europe this season where he has scored four goals in the competition. Three in the qualifying rounds and one in the group stage.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom came off the bench to score in their3-1 win over Olympiakos Piraeus in the UEFA Champions League in match day two a fort night ago.

The Black Stars striker is hoping to return to full fitness and be ready for the return leg game at home as well as the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on November 15, 2019.

By Herbert BOAKYE YIADOM