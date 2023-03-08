Boakye Yiadom to make CAF Confederation Cup debut for Libyan club Al Akhdar

Ghanaian forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom is set to make his CAF Confederation Cup debut for Libyan club, Al Akhdar, on Wednesday afternoon in a match against DR Congo side, St. Eloi Lupopo.

The match, which is being played at the Martyrs of February Stadium, will be a chance for Boakye to help his team secure their first win in the competition.

Boakye, who moved to Al Akhdar in January on a free transfer from Greek side PAS Lamia, has so far made one appearance for the club in the league.

The former Red Star Belgrade striker is expected to bring his vast European experience to the game, as he helps his team to try and beat St. Eloi Lupopo, after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture of the competition.

Al Akhdar are currently struggling in the group stages of the competition, having failed to win any of their three matches and sitting at the bottom of the table with just one point. However, the team will be hoping that the inclusion of Boakye in their lineup will help to turn their fortunes around and give them a much-needed victory.

The game promises to be an exciting one, as both teams will be fighting for a win. Fans of Boakye and Al Akhdar will be hoping that he can use his skills and experience to help the team secure their first win of the campaign.