Boakye-Yiadom trains ahead of Proleter Novi Sad clash

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom is fired up for the league game on Saturday against Proleter Novi Sad in the Serbian Super League.

The 26-year old recovered fully from a knock he suffered at training some days ago and has been training with his team mates since last Sunday.

Reports went rife in the local media, after his exclusion from the 23-players invited by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah for the double header in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe due to injury.

GHANAsoccernet.com checks indicate that the player is not injured and has been training with the team.

He will be available for selection against Proleter Novi Sad on Saturday in the Serbia Super Lig.

Boakye Yiadom is among the list of top Ghanaian players performing abroad as he has scored four goals in nine games for Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League this season.