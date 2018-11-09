Boateng made me mature- Mellissa Satta

Wife of Ghanaian footballer Kevin Prince Boateng, Mellissa Satta has revealed that the Sassuolo star made her mature.

According to the glam model, she was not prepared of starting a family because of her work but the former Milan player made her realize she could still live her dream with him.

"Kevin had a great desire to create a family. I was a little afraid, I was focused on my work, I was afraid of losing my autonomy. Kevin made me realize that there is no right or wrong time to bind to a person, there is only the moment in which to seize the moment. And I took it, " explained the model to Visa.

Years have passed but the love between Melissa Satta and Kevin Prince Boateng is growing more and more.

Together since 2011, the showgirl and the Sassuolo player are more united and accomplices than ever.

And the former Velina di Striscia the news publicly thanked her husband in the book M as Melissa, recently published by Mondadori.