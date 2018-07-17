Boateng's sister Avelina becomes TV presenter

Avelina Boateng now works as a presenter at the music channel MTV.The sister of Jérôme Boateng has been enthusiastic about music since childhood.

Boateng, 26, is now working for MTV: she will be the presenter of the music and entertainment channel. "From now on, she can be seen in front of the camera for the MTV format 'MTV Buzz', among others," the broadcaster said.

Avelina is the sister of the footballers Jérôme (29) and Kevin-Prince Boateng (31) and spends "most of her time on stage as a singer" - that is one of her many passions.

The music was already born as a child: "My mother and my dad used to play music every day, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Bob Marley, Usher and many more. , explains the 26-year-old.

The most important thing for her in her new job: "I like to laugh and make people laugh, and it's also very important to me to always remain authentic".

