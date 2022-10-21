Bochum star Christopher Antwi-Adjei eyes World Cup place

Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has disclosed his dreams of making the Black Stars team for the World Cup in Qatar.

The German-born Ghanaian made an injury comeback in midweek as VfL Bochum beat Elversberg to reach the last 16 of the DFB Pokal.

"I wouldn't say it's the change of coach," said the winger after Wednesday's victory. "Of course, I got more playing time last season. But I was also set back twice by injuries. If I'm healthy, I can help the team. But that applies to every player in the squad. It's up to everyone to identify with performance to earn a place in the starting XI," he added.

The winger revealed being in touch with Ghana coach Otto Addo as preparations continue ahead of the World Cup.

"From time to time there is contact, most recently two or three weeks ago," says Antwi-Adjei. "Now there isn't that much time left. I can only step on the gas on the pitch - everything else is up to the national coach."