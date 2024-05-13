Bofoakwa coach lauds players character and discipline after victory over Dreams

Following a nail-biting 2-1 victory over reigning champs Dreams FC, elated Bofoakwa Tano head coach John Eduafo commended his squad's determination and discipline during the extra-time thriller held at Sogakope's WAFA Park.

Eduafo lauded the benefits of implementing strategic adjustments, highlighting instances wherein such modifications yield fruitful outcomes or occasionally fall short. Fortunately, Sunday's carefully chosen tweaks paid dividends.

Addressing StarTimes Ghana, Eduafo appreciated the fortitude displayed by his athletes: "It's one of those things in football, sometimes you make tactical changes and you get a positive result. Sometimes, you make tactical changes and it doesn't work well but today, thank God, I had results after those few tactical changes."

"Few of [the players] have had some knocks, we are going to work on them. I am happy because the boys played with character and attitude, especially in the latter part of the game pressure was on the team but the boys stayed disciplined with character and attitude and we won."

Bofoakwa Tano will now set their sights on the final against Nsoatreman while simultaneously shifting their focus to securing their position in the Ghana Premier League.