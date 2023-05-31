Bofoakwa Tano advised to prepare adequately for competitive nature of Ghana Premier League

Bofoakwa Tano legend Dan Owusu has urged his former club to be ready for the task ahead as they return to the Ghana Premier League following their demotion in 16 years.

The club secured a comeback to the top flight after beating Eleven Wonders in a thrilling encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Zone One playoff of the Division One League.

While expressing his joy for seeing his former team back in the highly rated competition, Dan Owusu warned Bofoakwa Tano to take lessons from clubs who previously failed to maintain their status in the competition after gaining promotion.

“I will commend the management, playing body and the technical team for the marvelous job done. And to everyone who prayed for us, I say thank you. I’m extremely happy to see Bofoakwa return to the Ghana Premier League after 16 years”

“Yes, Bofoakwa has qualified from Division One, but the hardest thing ahead is the Premier division, it is not an easy task. We’ve seen a lot of clubs that have failed to maintain their status in the league after just a season," he told Bryt FM

“Truth be told, the Brong Ahafo teams have dominated the Ghana Premier League, you can make a case for Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, and others who have maintained their status in the league. so I will plead with management to do things right to prevent ourselves from being relegated,” he added.

Bofoakwa Tano join Heart of Lions and Nations FC for next season’s Ghana Premier League campaign.