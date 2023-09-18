Bofoakwa Tano appoint Sam Jona Ampofo as new sporting director

Ghana Premier League side, Bofoakwa Tano have announced Sam Jona Ampofo as the club's new sporting director in a move to improve their technical team in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The club after securing promotion to the top flight following a 16-year absence have been making deliberate efforts to strengthen the team and rub shoulders with the top teams in the competition. They have done so by recruiting players to improve significant areas.

In addition to that, they have also announced the appointment of Jona Ampofo in a statement released on Monday.

According to the club, the experience of the new sporting director was key to their choice of appointment, and are hoping to see an improvement in their recruitment process and ultimately the performance of the playing body.

“We officially welcome Mr. Sam Jona Ampofo as our Sporting Director. He comes into our energetic management with immense experience and valuable technicalities regarding the game of Football. WELCOME,” a post on the Twitter page of the club said.

The Sunyani-based side regained their Ghana Premier League status after beating Eleven Wonders on penalties in the Division One Zone One playoff at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They have already begun their campaign having drawn goalless with Great Olympics on Saturday in an interesting encounter.

They will continue with a home match against Real Tamale United next weekend.