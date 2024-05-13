Bofoakwa Tano board member JY Appiah eyes CAF Confederation Cup participation after FA Cup win

Bofoakwa Tano ambition knows no bounds as board member Joseph Yaw (J.Y) Appiah unveiled the club's audacious plans to venture into the CAF Confederation Cup, should they emerge victorious in the FA Cup.

THe top-flight returnees are set to fight for the FA Cup following a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over defending champions Dreams FC at the WAFA Park, with goals from Dacosta Aboagye and Elijah Addai securing their berth in the finals.

Despite a late consolation goal from Abdul Jalilu for Dreams FC, Bofoakwa Tano held firm, demonstrating their resilience and determination to secure a spot in the championship clash.

J.Y Appiah expressed confidence in their abilities, affirming, "Yes God will back us to go (to Africa) we are determined we are walking with God so we are determined," during an interview with Peace FM.

With their sights set on the finals against Nsoatreman FC, who triumphed over Legon Cities in the semifinals, Bofoakwa Tano remains steadfast in their pursuit of continental success.

As they continue their quest for FA Cup glory, Bofoakwa Tano stands ready to shoulder the responsibility of representing Ghana on the continental stage, fueled by their unwavering determination and faith in their abilities.