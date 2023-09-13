GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 September 2023
Bofoakwa Tano captain Fuseini Mohammed joins Iraqi club Alsinaat Alkahrabaita SC

Bofoakwa Tano have announced the transfer of their long-serving captain, Fuseini Mohammed, to the Iraqi club Alsinaat Alkahrabaita SC.

This move comes after Fuseini Mohammed played a pivotal role in helping Bofoakwa Tano secure qualification for the Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa Tano's return to the top-tier Ghanaian league was achieved through a victory over Eleven Wonders in the Division One League Zone 1 play-off.

The departure of the 25-year-old captain was facilitated by a non-financial agreement between both parties, marking the next chapter in Fuseini Mohammed's football career as he joins Alsinaat Alkahrabaita SC in Iraq.

Bofoakwa Tano Football Club expressed their appreciation for Fuseini Mohammed's years of dedicated service to the club in a tweet, stating, "We officially confirm that our long-serving captain Fuseini Mohammed has been transferred to Alsinaat Alkahrabaita S.C in IRAQ after a non-Financial Agreement was met. We thank him for his years of selfless service to this Great club and wish him well. 👏🏽. #BofoAba #Adepa."

This move is expected to see Fuseini Mohammed play a significant role for Alsinaat Alkahrabaita SC.

