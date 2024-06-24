Bofoakwa Tano captain Saaka Dauda confirms talks with Asante Kotoko

Bofoakwa Tano captain Saaka Dauda has confirmed that he is in discussions with Asante Kotoko regarding a potential move.

Following Bofoakwa Tano's relegation from the Ghana Premier League, Dauda is seeking a transfer to a top club. He was Bofoakwa Tano's standout player, scoring eight goals in 32 appearances and playing a pivotal role in the club reaching the MTN FA Cup final.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Dauda expressed his enthusiasm for the potential move to Asante Kotoko. "Yes, as of now, I have spoken with no one from Hearts but have received calls from Asante Kotoko. Kotoko is a big team, so I would really love to play for them," he said.

"Looking at the players, board, and owner, it is clear that this is a great team, and if the deal is completed, I will be grateful to God for providing me with such a big platform," Dauda added.

However, Dauda noted that he still has two years remaining on his contract with Bofoakwa Tano, which means that the two clubs will need to reach an agreement before the transfer can proceed.