Bofoakwa Tano CEO Alexander Ababio calls for severe punishments on hooligans

Chief Executive Officer of Bofoakwa Tano Alexander Ababio has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to put strict measures in place to curtail the issue of hooliganism in Ghana Football.

His comments follow the recent acts of hooliganism in Ghana Football which he believes has also put the league into disrepute with fans fearing their security at various match centers.

While speaking to Citi FM on the issue he urged authorities to intensify the punishments for culprits while assuring that he would not allow such acts to cost his team considering their challenging times which ended with a playoff victory securing their retain to the top flight.

He also advised that education be encouraged to ensure that fans accept the results of games peacefully as they are.

"I have always maintained that fans who misbehave should face severe disciplinary actions. I believe that this will discourage such behavior. At Sunyani, we played all our league matches this season without any incidents," he said.

"We must continue to educate fans about the game. Some people mistakenly believe that winning at any cost is the only objective when playing at home, but that should not be the case.

“We will not allow hooliganism to take over our football, especially after a long and challenging journey back to the top division."