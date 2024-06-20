Bofoakwa Tano CEO confident ahead of crucial FA Cup final

Bofoakwa Tano's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alexander Ababio, has confidently declared that the team is prepared to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

This statement comes ahead of their crucial FA Cup final match against regional rivals, Nsoatreman FC, set to take place this weekend.

The final match will be held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

Despite their recent relegation from the Ghana Premier League, the club's CEO assured in an interview that they have held discussions on how to approach the African competition should they clinch the FA Cup title.

"Facing Nsoatreman will be challenging, but we are confident in our ability to win," Mr. Ababio stated. "The Board of Directors has met and agreed to support the club's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup if we win the FA Cup," he told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"We may have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League, but we are ready to represent the country in Africa should we win the trophy. In our previous encounters with Nsoatreman FC, neither side secured a win, but we have been rigorously preparing for this match."

"We have been in camp since last week, and as we approach the game, I am convinced we will take home the trophy. There is a notable rivalry between us and Nsoatreman, making it a tight game, but we are determined to emerge as champions."

The Sunyani-based side finished 17th on the Ghana Premier League table but are poised to win the FA Cup and represent Ghana in Africa.