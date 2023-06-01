Bofoakwa Tano CEO promises improvement for Ghana Premier League return

Bofoakwa Tano Chief Executive Alexander Ababio has confirmed that the team will undergo significant improvements, both in terms of the playing squad and the technical staff for the Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa Tano secured their return to the top-tier league in a thrilling final Zone I playoff against Eleven Wonders on Tuesday.

"Now, we have to get some recruitment done for the new season. We have to get about five or six players," Ababio stated.

He emphasised the need to bolster the technical team, indicating that a new coach would be sought after as the current coach holds a license B, which disqualifies them from coaching in the top flight.

Ababio's vision for the team includes extensive restructuring to maximize their chances of survival in the highly competitive Ghana Premier League. "With all these shake-ups, I think we can survive in the Ghana Premier League," he added confidently.

Bofoakwa Tano will join the ranks of Nations FC and Kpando Heart of Lions as the three new entrants for next season's competition.