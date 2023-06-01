Bofoakwa Tano CEO recounts struggles encountered in their 16-year stay in Division One

Bofoakwa Tano CEO Alexander Ababio has revealed the hardship his team faced while playing the Division One League for over a decade indicating how relieved the team are after securing promotion into the top flight.

The team suffered relegation 16 years ago and has since then battled to regain their Ghana Premier League status to no avail until last Tuesday when they finally achieved that feat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bofoakwa defeated Eleven Wonders 7-6 on penalties after a captivating 120 minutes of football action to earn a return to Ghana Premier League.

“It was an exciting day for us after securing qualification to Ghana’s top-flight league," Ababio told Citi FM.

“We have been relegated for the past 16 years, it has not been an easy feeling, a very difficult one, especially splitting the zones into two.

“Playing against one team four times in the zone, economically, it was not attractive.

“We had a lot of teams who play in Zone B with Premier League experience, so it was a very difficult zone, but we managed our way through.

“Our players showed a lot of discipline throughout the season, which proved key in qualifying for the Premier League," he added.