Bofoakwa Tano chief sets high expectations ahead of MTN FA Cup final

Bofoakwa Tano chairman Yaw Boateng Gyan has affirmed the club's aspiration to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup should they emerge victorious in the MTN FA Cup.

Gyan expressed the club's ambition to surpass Dreams FC's achievements in this season's CAF Confederation Cup, where the Dawu-based club reached the semi-finals.

Bofoakwa Tano's path to the FA Cup final was paved after a thrilling semi-final victory over defending champions Dreams FC in Sogakope.

They will face Nsoatreman in the final on June 23.

"Right now, our only goal is to win the FA Cup, and we will accept defeat with grace if it occurs," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"In the event that we triumph, the Lord will open our path and take us to Africa. We're going to surpass Dreams FC and make Ghana and ourselves proud," he added.

However, Gyan emphasised that, for the time being, the club's focus remains on the Ghana Premier League, where they are embroiled in a relegation battle.