Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso acknowledges Bibiani Gold Stars as toughest opponent so far in Ghana Premier League

Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso has recognised Bibiani Gold Stars as the most formidable opposition his team has faced in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

This acknowledgment came in the aftermath of their matchday four encounter, which ended in a goalless draw at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Despite Bofoakwa Tano leading the league standings, their match against Gold Stars proved to be a stern test. The game saw several moments of tension and excitement, with both teams showcasing their skills and determination.

The home team, Bofoakwa Tano, had a prime opportunity to break the deadlock when substitute Benjamin York, on loan from Hearts of Oak, had a one-on-one chance with the Gold Stars' goalkeeper Yaw Osei in the 68th minute. However, York's effort was thwarted as his shot went directly into the hands of the vigilant goalkeeper.

Frimpong Manso expressed his thoughts on the challenging match, saying, "So far, I will say this is the most difficult home game we have played. Bibiani is a good side; they have an experienced midfield, and at any point in time, you could see that they posed a threat."

Despite the tough contest, Manso emphasised that he believed his team played well, showcasing their competitive spirit and resilience.

The Sunyani-based will therefore hope to find a win again when they travel to play Karela United in their next game.