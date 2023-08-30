Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso aims at building formidable team for new GPL season

Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso has stated his aim to build a resilient team for the forthcoming Ghana Premier League following their return to the top-flight league.

The team succeeded in retaining their Ghana Premier League status after emerging victors of the Division Zone One League playoffs where they beat Eleven Wonders on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium ending their 16-year absence.

The Sunyani-based side have continued in impressive form under the watch of Frimpong Manso who has led the team to the finals of the ongoing Division One Super Cup.

Bofoakwa Tano succeeded in beating Nations FC to set up an enticing final against Skyy FC.

Speaking after the game, Frimpong Manso expressed his delight in the team's performance while highlighting his vision for the new Ghana Premier League season.

“We are trying to build a formidable team before the start of the Ghana Premier League season”

“In our first game in the Super Cup, we started with a team and tried to infuse some players in subsequent games. We knew our game against Nations FC was going to be difficult because they are a good side but I think my players were more determined, played well, and tried to keep the ball as much as possible. So for us, I think that was what we wanted to do” he told Kessben FM.

Bofoakwa Tano will begin their 2023/24 campaign with a trip to Great Olympics.