Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso content with draw against Bibiani Gold Stars

Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso has expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance following their goalless draw against Bibiani Gold Stars during matchday five of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The game took place at the Coronation Park in Sunyani, where the Premier League returnees, Bofoakwa Tano, maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

While he had hoped for all three points, Manso recognised that a draw was a better outcome than a loss in a competitive encounter.

"I think we did well, considering where we are coming from and the quality of the opposition we have faced. Bibiani is a strong side with an experienced midfield, and they consistently pose a threat. So, for me, earning a point is better than leaving with nothing," he stated after the match.

"It is okay for us to secure one point. Unfortunately, we couldn't convert our chances, especially in the first five minutes when we had opportunities to score."

Bofoakwa Tano has yet to experience a defeat since their return to the top flight of Ghanaian football, and their strong start to the season is a positive sign for the team's ambitions.

Their next challenge will see Bofoakwa Tano visit Karela United on matchday six, scheduled to take place at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, October 22.