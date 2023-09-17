Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso happy with draw against Great Olympics

Head coach of Bofoakwa Tano, Frimpong has expressed satisfaction with the point earned in their first game of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League season.

Bofoakwa marked their return to the top flight with a goalless draw against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Frimpong Manso’s lads benefited from their pre-season campaign and the experienced legs in their team as they gave Olympics and coach Annor Walker a lot to think about in a pulsating game.

Manso told StarTimes at full time that the result matched their expectations.

He said: “For me I think it is a good result. You know, coming to Accra and playing against Olympics, what initially we tried to do was not to concede. So, we were very sure if we don’t win at least we don’t have to concede and then we can get a draw.

“So, for me, I think it falls within our expectations. So, for me, I think it’s a good result for us.”

Bofokwa return home to face RTU in their next game.

