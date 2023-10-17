GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 October 2023
Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso named GPL coach of the month

Bofoakwa Tano coach, Frimpong Manso has scooped the September coach of the month award in the Ghana Premier League. 

The experienced gaffer secured two wins and a draw in the month to beat off competition from coach Annor Walker of Great Olympics and Paa Kwesi Fabin of Legon Cities.

The Ghana Premier League returnees are unbeaten in five matches, and sit third on the table.

Frimpong Manso will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited will be presented to the Coach as a reward.

Bofoakwa Tano will next travel to Tamale to play Karela United on matchday 6 of the topflight league.

