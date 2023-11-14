GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso praises team's performance in stalemate against Bechem United

Published on: 14 November 2023
Frimpong Manso

Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso has expressed satisfaction with his team's performance following their 1-1 draw against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League matchday 10.

The Sunyani-based club managed to hold Bechem United to a draw at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park last Sunday, with experienced attacker Augustine Okrah scoring the opening goal for Bechem United. Bofoakwa Tano responded swiftly, securing an equaliser courtesy of Steven Owusu.

Reflecting on the match, Coach Frimpong Manso praised his team's efforts, acknowledging Bechem United's strength, especially at home. He highlighted the challenge of facing experienced players, particularly pointing out the threat posed by Augustine Okrah, who opened the scoring for the home team.

"It was a very good game. We knew Bechem to be a strong team at home. They have experienced players, and with Okrah upfront, he can do anything at any moment in time. So I think we’ve done well picking a point at Bechem, and we worked hard for it," Manso commented.

Bechem United are set to face Hearts of Oak in week 11 of the Ghana Premier League on Monday while Bofoakwa Tano

