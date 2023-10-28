Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso reveals his players ‘went down’ after Accra Lions equalizer

Bofoakwa Tano coach, Frimpong Manso has disclosed that the intensity of his side declined after Accra Lions netted the equalizer in their matchday 7 clash on Friday.

The Hunters broke the deadlock through Najib Ibrahim with just 2 minutes on the clock at the Sunyani Coronation Park. Bofo went into the break with the slender advantage but an error handed the visitors the equalizer on 70 minutes through Daniel Awuni.

The spoils were shared with the score 1-1 at full time. Manso says team’s energy dropped affected after conceding that goal.

He told StarTimes: "We had an early goal which for us was good. And we were managing the game until the equalizer which was a mistake. So, from there you could see the team went down after the goal. That was the whole thing. Other than that, I think it’s not anything when you are playing against Lions and they dominate possession. Except that we lost the lead through a faulty pass and that’s it."

Bofoakwa Tano are away to Aduana Stars for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante