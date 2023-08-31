Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso stresses importance of Division One League Super Cup

Bofoakwa Tano tactician Frimpong Manso has highlighted the vital role of the Division One League Super Cup in their preparation towards their return to the top flight.

The Ghana Premier League returnees are among the eight clubs partaking in the 2023 edition of the Division One Super League Cup and will lock horns with Skyy FC in the final on Friday.

The Hunters recovered from their defeat to Skyy FC in their Group B opener to progress to the final.

Manso has stated that his side have learnt valuable lessons from taking part in the competition.

He said: “This tournament, in fact, it has been a very good tournament for us. It has given us four tough preparatory matches. So, for me I think we will try and build on this performance.”

By Suleman Asante

