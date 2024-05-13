Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo dreams of CAF Confederation Cup participation

Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo expresses his aspiration of clinching the MTN FA Cup title and vying in the CAF Confederation Cup after advancing to the final on Sunday.

Eduafo orchestrated a remarkable semi-final victory over defending champions Dreams FC in Sogakope, with a decisive extra-time goal securing an impressive 2-1 triumph for Bofoakwa.

Bofoakwa seized the lead in the second half, as forward Dacosta Aboagye executed a well-crafted finish. Dreams retaliated bravely, levelling the score from the penalty spot through Emmanuel Agyei's precise conversion.

With the deadlock persisting after a tense 90 minutes, an electrifying extra-time period ensued. Shortly into the extended play, defender Bright Boakye Kyereh found the net, sealing the victory for Bofoakwa.

Bofoakwa are set to confront Nsoatreman in what promises to be an enthralling final on June 23.

"Why not? The dream of every coach is to reach the final, win it, and compete in Africa. It's my dream as well to reach the final, win it, and go to Africa," he remarked.

"From now on, we are going to prepare and probably meet Nsoatreman in the final, as well as the five league matches left," he added.