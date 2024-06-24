Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo uncertain about future after MTN FA Cup final defeat

Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo is uncertain about his future following the MTN FA Cup final defeat to Nsoatreman on Sunday.

Bofoakwa, who were relegated from the Ghana Premier League, hoped to end the season on a high note by claiming the silverware.

Bofoakwa Tano took the lead with a well-executed goal by Richard Dzikoe in the 22nd minute but ultimately lost 5-4 on penalties after a pulsating 1-1 draw at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Nsoatreman equalised with 11 minutes remaining in regular time when Sadat Mohammed's ambitious long-range shot slipped through goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi's hands, forcing the game into a penalty shootout.

After the game, Eduafo stated, "I’m yet to decide on my future. Although I am under contract with them, we need to sort a few things out to decide whether I will continue with my job or we part ways."

Eduafo, who took over from Frimpong Manso earlier in the season, remains proud of leading his team to an FA Cup final despite their relegation.