Bofoakwa Tano coach satisfied with draw against Bechem United

Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso expressed satisfaction with his team's performance in securing a 1-1 draw against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League last Sunday.

The Sunyani-based club held Bechem United to a stalemate at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park last Sunday.

Augustine Okrah opened the scoring for Bechem United, but Bofoakwa Tano quickly responded with an equalizer from Steven Owusu.

Speaking about the game, Manso commented, "It was a very good game. We knew Bechem to be a strong team at home. They have experienced players, and with Okrah upfront, he can do anything at any moment in time. So I think we’ve done well picking a point at Bechem, and we worked hard for it."

Bechem United will be away to face Hearts of Oak on Monday in the week 11 fixture.