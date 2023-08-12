Bofoakwa Tano defender Samuel Asamoah close to joining Asante Kotoko

Bofoakwa Tano defender Samuel Asamoah is set to join Asante Kotoko ahead of the new season as the former champions continue to strengthen their squad.

Following a mutual agreement between the two clubs on the transfer fee, the move is said to be in the advanced stages with medical tests believed to be already done.

Asamoah, who is 23 years old, will sign a three-year contract with the Porcupines, securing his future position on the squad.

Asamoah is renowned for his exceptional defensive prowess and skill in offensive moves from the right wing. His abilities have attracted attention in recent seasons.

Because of his versatility and adaptability on the field, he has received praise from coaches and scouts for his consistent and well-rounded performances.

Bofoakwa Tano's triumphant promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season, which brought an end to the team's sixteen-year stay in the second-tier league, was made possible in large part by Samuel Asamoah.

Kotoko's management and technical team have successfully identified Asamoah as the perfect fit after realising the strategic importance of strengthening the right-back position in their squad. His qualities perfectly match those that coach Prosper Narteh Ogum demands