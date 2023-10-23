Bofoakwa Tano extend gratitude to Ghana Police for protecting team against hooligans in Tamale

Bofoakwa Tano expressed their appreciation on X (formerly Twitter) for the Ghana Police Service's prompt action in ensuring the safety of their players in Tamale on Sunday.

Despite securing a 0-0 draw against Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium and maintaining an unbeaten record, Bofoakwa Tano faced a potential safety threat after the match. Angry fans, believed to be associated with Karela United, were reportedly gearing up to confront them.

Thanks to the timely intervention of the police at the stadium, Bofoakwa Tano's players were safeguarded, allowing them to leave the stadium without any harm. In the message of gratitude, the players were seen disembarking from a police vehicle, implying that they departed the stadium under police protection rather than using their team bus.

Hooliganism remains a persistent issue in Ghanaian football, and the intervention of the police was instrumental in averting a potential crisis.

😔 We thank you @GhPoliceService for your swift intervention at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium this Afternoon. We are Super Grateful. Off to the Suncity. #BofoAba #Adepa pic.twitter.com/c0KMoF4vma — Bofoakwa Tano FC (@bofoakwatano) October 22, 2023

Bofoakwa Tano currently holds the third position in the league standings after an impressive undefeated start to the season. Their return to the top-flight league after over a decade has been marked by commendable performances.