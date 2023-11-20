Bofoakwa Tano FC chairman apologises to Nsoatreman, Maxwell Konadu, condemns fan attack

Board Chairman of Bofoakwa Tano FC, Yaw Boateng Gyan, has issued an unqualified apology to Nsoatreman FC's coach, Maxwell Konadu, following the fan attack on Sunday that left Konadu unconscious and admitted to the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.

The incident occurred after the matchday 11 encounter which ended in a stalemate.

In an interview on Sports Center on Onua FM, Mr Boateng Gyan apologised to all football-loving Ghanaians, particularly Nsoatreman FC and coach Maxwell Konadu.

He condemned the unwarranted attack, acknowledging that Bofoakwa Tano FC did not even lose the Matchday 11 Ghana Premier League fixture.

The team have been barred by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from using the Sunyani Coronation Park until further notice.

Accepting the sanctions imposed by Ghana Football Association, Boateng Gyan emphasised that the actions of the disgruntled home fans were unjustifiable. He revealed that Maxwell Konadu, a compatriot from Nkoranza, Bono, could not have uttered provocative words to incite the attack.

“For me, we are all playing and to physically assault someone should have you face the full rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent,”

Boateng Gyan expressed support for legal action against the assailants and suggested that Konadu, with his familiarity with Sunyani, could help identify the suspects.

The police have launched a manhunt for the attackers, with two individuals identified as the alleged perpetrators.