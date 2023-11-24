Bofoakwa Tano FC chief apologises for assault on Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu

Board Chairman of Bofoakwa Tano FC, Yaw Boateng Gyan, has issued an apology to Nsoatreman FC head coach, Maxwell Konadu, following the assault on him by Bofoakwa Tano fans during their recent match.

Konadu was attacked and left unconscious, and a suspect has been arrested by the police. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also banned the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Boateng Gyan condemned the attack and expressed regret that it happened, stating that physical assault should have legal consequences to serve as a deterrent.

"For me, we are all playing and to physically assault someone should have you face the full rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent," he told Onua FM.

He also clarified that Konadu, who is from Nkoranza, could not have made the statements attributed to him that allegedly provoked the attack.

Meanwhile, Bofoakwa Tano have sacked coach Frimpong Manso.