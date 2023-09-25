Bofoakwa Tano forward Saaka Dauda targets top four finish in Ghana Premier League

Bofoakwa Tano attacker Saaka Dauda has expressed the team's ambition to secure a top-four finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Sunyani-based club has made a strong return to the Ghanaian top-flight after a 16-year absence. Under the guidance of Frimpong Manso, they currently lead the league table with four points from two matches.

They began the season with a draw against Great Olympics in Accra and followed it up with a home victory against Real Tamale United.

Following their recent success, the 23-year-old, who was named the man of the match, revealed that their primary goal is to secure a place in the top four of the league.

“Our ambition is to finish in the top 4 at the end of the season. We are working towards it and I believe we will achieve our aim at the end of the campaign” he said.

Bofoakwa Tano who secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season after beating Eleven Wonders in the Division One Zone One playoff will square off with Hearts of Oak in their game in the ongoing competotion.